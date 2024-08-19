Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Drops By 8.6%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.5 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $18.46 on Monday. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

