Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Drops By 7.0%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 583.0 days.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.