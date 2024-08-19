Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Drops By 7.0%

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 583.0 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.