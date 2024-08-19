Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Grows By 11.7%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 86,998 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,159,362 shares in the company, valued at $51,867,875.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 86,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,482.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 516,653 shares of company stock worth $10,605,468. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 24.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. 7,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

