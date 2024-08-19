Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Declines By 6.7%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 843,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

