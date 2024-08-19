Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 10.9%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 927.0 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZF remained flat at $19.30 on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

