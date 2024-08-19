Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 10.9%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 927.0 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
ELEZF remained flat at $19.30 on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.
Endesa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.