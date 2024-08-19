Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Decreases By 11.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,156,400 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.7 days.
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 24,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.78.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
