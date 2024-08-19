Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Decreases By 11.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,156,400 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.7 days.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 24,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

