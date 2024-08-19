Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Expands By 10.2%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,340.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $106.12 during trading hours on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32.
About Gerresheimer
