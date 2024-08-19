Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Increases By 9.9%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KBWR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $54.98. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

