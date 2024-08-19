Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Grows By 11.4%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,542 shares of company stock valued at $166,898. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 86.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,612,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $18,758,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Itron from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

