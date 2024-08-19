Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Decreases By 8.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LEGN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. 70,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,730. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,137,000 after purchasing an additional 140,904 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after acquiring an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

