Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expands By 6.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.2 %

LBRDK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,657. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

