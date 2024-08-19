Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Grows By 11.0%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,216. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBPH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Insider Activity at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

