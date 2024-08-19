Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,205,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $104.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $154.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.