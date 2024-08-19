SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) PT Raised to $9.00 at Scotiabank

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SILV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. 820,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.20. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

