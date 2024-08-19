SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Up to $61.44

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $64.00. SITE Centers shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 22,437 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $248.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 15,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.36, for a total value of $3,568,057.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,538,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,670 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,560. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

