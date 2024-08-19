SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.10

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 3402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,842 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares during the period. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,264,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

