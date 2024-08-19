SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.35

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $78.35, with a volume of 1297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $996.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

