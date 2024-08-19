SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,839,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 665,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,277 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $77.02. 16,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,318. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

