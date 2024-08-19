StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.53 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,637.81 or 0.04520025 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $98.53 million and $15,892.25 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 37,351 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 37,351.82433152. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,704.97475117 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,276.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

