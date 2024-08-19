Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 53,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $268.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.