Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $527.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

