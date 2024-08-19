Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 4,783,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,835,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

