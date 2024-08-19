T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $197.22

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.22 and last traded at $197.10, with a volume of 77147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $31,699,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock worth $472,358,647. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

