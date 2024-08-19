Taiko (TAIKO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.77 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Taiko has a market capitalization of $492.27 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00002928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,283,642 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.71707883 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,014,713.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

