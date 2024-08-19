Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Down 9.5%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 308,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 415,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Talon Metals Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.