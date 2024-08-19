Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNGX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.