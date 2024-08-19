Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNGX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tango Therapeutics Price Performance
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
