Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 5.0 %

Tantech stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

