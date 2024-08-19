Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Trading Down 5.0 %
Tantech stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
About Tantech
