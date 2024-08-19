TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.18

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 760424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

