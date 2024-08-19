The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.69. 899,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

