The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.69. The company had a trading volume of 899,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.23. The company has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

