The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

