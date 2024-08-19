The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 35.1% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $53.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

