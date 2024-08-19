The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,539 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $398.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

