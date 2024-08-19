The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.4 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

