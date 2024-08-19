The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,083,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,751,000 after purchasing an additional 280,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

