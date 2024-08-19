Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 53,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,378. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

