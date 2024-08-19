Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.15

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.15 and last traded at C$24.13, with a volume of 38364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.94.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
