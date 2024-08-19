Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Trex Stock Down 0.5 %

Trex stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.