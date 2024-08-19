Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 473.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,720,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 628,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

