Truist Financial Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $86.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.75. 127,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,892. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27,623.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 610,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.