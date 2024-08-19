Trust Co. of Vermont Has $59.54 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 83,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,521 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 6,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

