U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

