Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $219.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.65. 75,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,722. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.43.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

