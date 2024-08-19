UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $1.97 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.009909 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

