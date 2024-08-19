UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $5.82 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00009922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $2.26 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00113369 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,694,011 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,694,010.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.81520856 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,521,936.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.