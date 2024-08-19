VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. 117,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.52.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

