VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

