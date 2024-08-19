Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 53635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,567,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after buying an additional 865,015 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.