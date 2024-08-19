Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 53635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
