Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 314,480 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.01 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

