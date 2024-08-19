Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOE stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,855. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.